Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at SVB Leerink

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3,922.00 and a beta of 1.97. Vericel has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,073,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,975,000 after purchasing an additional 197,562 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Vericel by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,420,000 after buying an additional 307,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vericel by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

