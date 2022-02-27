VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Sells $60,741.83 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $214.19 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.39.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,179 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,760,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in VeriSign by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after purchasing an additional 364,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

