Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Equitable by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Equitable by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Equitable by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Equitable by 5.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,720. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

