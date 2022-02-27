Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,753 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth $117,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qualys by 12.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS stock opened at $122.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

