Verition Fund Management LLC Has $321,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $512.56 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

