Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Green Plains by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 749,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 67,917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,318,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Green Plains by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,797,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000.

GPRE stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GPRE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

