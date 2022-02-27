Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Trex by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

TREX stock opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.20 and a 52-week high of $140.98.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

