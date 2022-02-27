Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $14,830,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,284,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 61,299 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 140,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,621 shares during the period.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $266.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.55 and a 200 day moving average of $315.63. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.12 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.63) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.67.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

