Vernon Dai-Chung Yu Sells 3,300 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.86, for a total transaction of C$177,738.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,219,916.38.

Vernon Dai-Chung Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of Enbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total value of C$130,432.30.

ENB stock opened at C$54.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of C$43.28 and a 52 week high of C$55.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 119.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.08.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

