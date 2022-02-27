Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRT. Cowen cut Vertiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Vertical Research reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Vertiv stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,304,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,613,000 after purchasing an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,443,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

