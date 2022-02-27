Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 52,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,021,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,667,000 after buying an additional 5,597,221 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,919,000 after buying an additional 3,518,329 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Vertiv by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,199 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vertiv by 1,370.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vertiv by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,481 shares during the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

