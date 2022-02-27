Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $60.18

Shares of Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.18 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 61.80 ($0.84). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.83), with a volume of 1,683,322 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Vertu Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £220.09 million and a PE ratio of 4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 60.27.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

