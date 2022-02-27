Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,883 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $4,087,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $338,278. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -148.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

