Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.