Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,948 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.47 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.