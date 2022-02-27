Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $47.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $267.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

