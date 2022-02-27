VIMworld (VEED) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,994.00

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $20.56 million and approximately $39,994.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIMworld has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001909 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

