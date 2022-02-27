VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. 108,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

The company has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.10.

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

