Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 415.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Trimble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Trimble by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Trimble by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

