Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.93 Million in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,950 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lennar by 18.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 40.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 10.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Lennar by 35.6% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 376,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,284,000 after acquiring an additional 98,850 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Shares of LEN opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $77.86 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

