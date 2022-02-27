Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,071 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,206,000. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,129,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Evergy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,038,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,796,000 after buying an additional 286,330 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $459,475.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 61,921 shares of company stock worth $4,105,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

