Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 86,620 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,620 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

INFO stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.81 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

