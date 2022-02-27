Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE VLTA opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 413.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,941 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Volta Inc – Class A by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at $6,488,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

