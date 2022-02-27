Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CORT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

