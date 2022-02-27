Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JELD opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $31.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

JELD-WEN Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.