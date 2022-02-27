Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 87,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after purchasing an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

RYN stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.08%.

Rayonier Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.