Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 92,282 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 92,282 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 37.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

