VPR Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.2% of VPR Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. 5,870,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,656,886. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.74 and its 200 day moving average is $107.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

