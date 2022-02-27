VPR Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.0% of VPR Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 484,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $2.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.24%.

