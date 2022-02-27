VPR Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,573,900 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

VPR Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,573,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,751,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises about 17.4% of VPR Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. VPR Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,743,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,073,506. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $42.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

