Vuzix (VUZI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Vuzix to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VUZI opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.29. Vuzix has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $32.43.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.