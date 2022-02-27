Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 16th

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

NYSE WCN opened at $124.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.44. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.58 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,160 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 862.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 232,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after purchasing an additional 208,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

