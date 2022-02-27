Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $369.67.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT traded up $11.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.65. 404,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,210. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $334.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

