Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. Wayside Technology Group has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 272.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 170,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

