WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 691 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,091.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 77,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,869 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $104.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.66. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.