WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.70. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

