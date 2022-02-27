WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $250.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.75. The firm has a market cap of $238.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

