WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $232,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 73,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Shares of LLY opened at $250.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

