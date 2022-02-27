WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 447 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

NYSE:MMM opened at $150.51 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

