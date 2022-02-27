WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 868 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $49.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $51.45.

