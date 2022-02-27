WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 868 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,873,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,831,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,805,000 after buying an additional 85,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHJ opened at $49.33 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $51.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.