Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 379 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $107.28 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. US Capital Advisors upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

