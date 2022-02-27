Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 34.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,045,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,985,000 after buying an additional 163,146 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

