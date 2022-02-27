Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

PKG stock opened at $149.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

