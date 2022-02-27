Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after buying an additional 51,959 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 411,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after buying an additional 228,906 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares during the period.

BSCN stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

