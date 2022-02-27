Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 415 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $139.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.72.

