Wedbush Reiterates Hold Rating for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $5.90. 1,070,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,095. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $859.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 157,625 shares of company stock worth $1,346,371 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 690,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 31,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 143,240 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 111.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 30,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 960,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.