Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.49% of ITT worth $36,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ITT by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,931,000 after purchasing an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,206,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ITT opened at $88.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.51. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

