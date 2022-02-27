Wellington Management Group LLP Has $37.59 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,466 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.25% of Cytokinetics worth $37,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 384,347 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,838,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 796,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 92,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 681,800 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,332 shares of company stock worth $2,627,713 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 193.77% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

