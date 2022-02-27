Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,127 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.27% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $30,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,756,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHRW opened at $96.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

